Packed outdoor programme and new festival arena for Broadstairs Folk Week 2021

Broadstairs Folk Week is back next month after an enforced break in 2020 due to covid.

The event this year, running from August 6- 13 is an outdoor festival with a new format and new venue – the Festival Arena at Memorial Rec next to Broadstairs station with an outdoor stage and bar where all the ticketed concerts will be held.

Grab your chair and picnic blanket and enjoy some of the best bands on the folk and world music scene. Afternoon and evening concerts feature the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, Catrin Finch & Seckou Keita, afro-folk band Edward II, Noble Jacks, Track Dogs, Scottish folk legends Breabach; the Gigspanner Big Band, and three times winners of the BBC Folk Award, the Young ‘Uns (pictured below).

Musicians from Kent are headed up by Festival Patron, Tim Edey, who grew up in Broadstairs and plays with international acts such as the Chieftains. Kentish bands, Green Diesel, Arcelia and the Lunatraktors are also appearing on the main stage.

Free family events include the daily Hobby Horse Club at the Bandstand with Clarence the Dragon and the Hooden Horses, who are the mascots of the festival.

The free craft and music fair next to the Bandstand offers a huge range of gifts, and the Jack Hamilton Bar and there will be free music around the town pubs and gardens from lunchtime until late, plus Morris dancing displays at the Bandstand.

There are more details on the website at www.broadstairsfolkweek.org.uk.

The Souvenir Programme has all the details including the free pub sessions: £6.50 including postage and packing.

Credit card booking, Ticket Sales & Information Call 01843 604080

Book online at www.broadstairsfolkweek.org.uk Email: info@broadstairsfolkweek.org.uk