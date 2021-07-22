Beach life for little ones at Chilton Primary School

Where better for Reception group children at Chilton Primary School to learn all about their topic The Seaside than on Thanet’s glorious golden sands.

The youngsters set out for a fact-finding fun mission to the beach at Viking Bay in Broadstairs.

Among their activities, they enjoyed rock pooling and creating sand art with the objects they had collected.

Throughout the topic they learnt about what visits to the seaside were like in the past, and were fascinated to see the outfits people used to wear to the beach.

They also loved finding out about pirates, sea creatures and enjoyed creating their own stories about mermaids.

They used books such as Sharing a Shell, Pirates Love Underpants and The Very Messy Mermaid to support their learning, and their favourite tale was Commotion in the Ocean.

Acting Deputy Head of School Hannah Cheshire said: “After a year of disruption, it was so lovely to give the children their first experience of a school trip.

“Their faces were a picture as they headed off in the school minibus – it was great for them to have hands-on experience of some of the things they have been learning about this term.”