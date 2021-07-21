The Viking Bay seafront lift is now open

Viking Bay lift in Broadstairs is now open.

It was announced in April that surveys would be carried out on Viking Bay and the Eastcliff lifts with a view to bringing them back into operation following an outcry when ‘permanently shut’ notices were placed on both lifts at the start of that month.

A petition was launched by resident Barry Stickings, saying the decision should be reversed and the lifts repaired. Mr Stickings, whose son is blind, said closing the lifts was denying inclusiveness for many people.

A reopening date of June 21 was initially mooted for Viking Bay but this was then set back to July 17. However a few additional repairs were needed which have now been completed.

Cllr Bob Bayford, Cabinet Member for Environmental Services and Special Projects at Thanet District Council, said: “We’re delighted to report that the Viking Bay lift has now been repaired and will be open to the public in time for the summer holidays.

“We know how valued this lift is to the local community, ensuring that our beautiful Viking Bay is accessible to all. I look forward to seeing it back in full working order.”

The Ramsgate Edwardian Lift is unlikely to be opened at all this year due to damage following the theft of lead from the roof and a need to replace and repair the first floor entrance.