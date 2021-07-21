We Are Muffy gig at Rosslyn Court in Cliftonville

The idiosyncratic folk sounds of We Are Muffy, the alliance of NIck Duffy (The Lilac Time) and Angeline Morrison (The Mighty Sceptres, The Ambassadors of Sorrow) – can be heard at Rosslyn Court in Cliftonville tomorrow (July 22).

As one of a tiny number of black folk artists, Angeline says her subject matter often references race while other influences include the Incredible String Band, Tyrannosaurus Rex, Sam Cooke, Max Romeo and Shirley & Dolly Collins.

We Are Muffy combine vocal harmonies with unexpected instrumentation such as lyre, music box and bottle tops, in amongst the expected banjo, autoharp and double bass. The duo have been having a busy lockdown, pursuing their solo careers online while simultaneously adding to the We Are Muffy songbook. They are ready to bring that songbook to Rosslyn Court, to sing to a real audience for the first time in a long while.

We Are Muffy are performing from 7pm. Tickets £12 via https://www.wegottickets.com/event/519192 or call 07902140249