Appeal for witnesses to Ramsgate assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted by a group in Ramsgate.

The incident happened in Station Approach Road, Ramsgate at 3pm on Tuesday, 6 July.

It is reported that a man was injured after being assaulted by the group of males. The victim, who is in his 20s, was treated by paramedics at the scene.

PC Ellen Green, who is investigating the incident, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information about the incident. If anyone has dashcam or CCTV footage that may help us with our enquiries, I ask them to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/120447/21.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers in Kent by calling 0800 555 111 or using their anonymous online form.