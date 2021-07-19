Appeal for witnesses to Ramsgate assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted by a group in Ramsgate.
The incident happened in Station Approach Road, Ramsgate at 3pm on Tuesday, 6 July.
It is reported that a man was injured after being assaulted by the group of males. The victim, who is in his 20s, was treated by paramedics at the scene.
PC Ellen Green, who is investigating the incident, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information about the incident. If anyone has dashcam or CCTV footage that may help us with our enquiries, I ask them to come forward.”
Anyone with any information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/120447/21.
You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers in Kent by calling 0800 555 111 or using their anonymous online form.
Not good enough 13 days later!why wasn’t this put out on the day…shows how desk bound and non local the police are
Where is this one based?
Typical without independent witnesses probably dismissed as not worth investigating,FUDGING KENT POLICE CRIME FIGURES YET AGAIN WITH NO ACCOUNTABILITY, even accusing the poor victim of fabricating or attention seeking! They are a joke, most never bother reporting as very little if anything at all is done except a worthless crime number for insurance purposes then try to claim via insurance and as no action taken you end up justly feeling aggrieved at what your insurance premiums actually cover! purely due to Police inaction you lose out so end up not bothering to take matters further.JUSTICE? Yeah right!