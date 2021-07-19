RNLI Lifeguards kept busy as thousands flock to the beach

Sunshine and soaring temperatures at the weekend (July 17-18) saw thousands of people flock to Thanet beaches with RNLI lifeguards being kept very busy.

Medical assistance was required for a person at Joss Bay who was rescued from the sea by lifeguards Amy and Zack and then brought ashore. The rescued person came back later to thank the lifeguards for helping him.

The beach at Botany Bay saw multiple incidents of people being trapped by the cliff as the tide came in. RNLI lifeguards Jen and Sommer assisted a group of six people in difficulty in the water after they were cut off by the tide.

Tamsin Wilmshurst, Lifeguard Supervisor for Botany Bay, said: “The cliffs can catch people out at Botany Bay when the tide comes in. People often get trapped and cut off meaning they need assistance in getting back ashore. If you’re unsure, we suggest getting advice from the lifeguards about the safest places to enter the water.”

On a quieter day, the RNLI Lifeguards at Botany Bay came to the rescue of a baby seal. Not their usual customer, but the seal was handed into the care of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

As the fair weather is set to continue this week and many expected to visit the beaches, the RNLI advises:

– Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags

– Float to Live

– Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if in trouble