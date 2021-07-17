A celebration of Northdown Road with its Summer Open Party

Live music and performance, window displays, cake sales and an art exhibition at Lovelys gallery are some of the events on offer today (July 17) at the Northdown Road and Friends Summer Open Party.

The party is to showcase the road, businesses and community and it is hoped it will become an annual event.

It also coincides with the 130th anniversary of Lovelys and there is a wealth of activities to mark the milestone. This includes the Lovelys Living Gallery – an interactive window display where artists, customers and passers-by are invited to create their own beautiful artwork on the walls inspired by iconic local landmarks.

Visitors to the shop can also see the striking mural created by artist Rory Strudwick, which was commissioned by Lovelys to mark the anniversary year and author Nick Evans will be signing copies of his book New Town on the Cliff from 2pm-4pm.

Aston Walker independent funeral directors are also joining in with the ‘world’s most colourful hearse’ for Disneyland day and prizes for all the children who come and say hello especially if dressed in Disney costumes.