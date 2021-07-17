Royalty and celebrities visit The Open to watch the battle for the Claret Jug

Princess Anne was the guest of honour yesterday (July 16) at The Open golf championships in Sandwich.

Accompanied by her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, the pair spoke to other attendees to the competition for the Claret Jug.

The event, which is welcoming an average of 32,000 spectators each competition day, has also been visited by Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman, comedian Michael McIntyre and One Direction’s Niall Horan who is staying in Sandwich.

The 149th Open is being held at Royal St George’s for the first time since 2011. The championship runs until tomorrow (July 18).

The Championship was originally scheduled for 2020 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has gone ahead as part of the Government’s Events Research and all attendees aged 11 or over have to either have proof of a double vaccination, or proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test (LFT).

A park and ride site is currently on farmland to the west of Cliffsend village, directly adjacent to the A299 Hengist Way.

Canterbury Road West is currently closed to through traffic from the Jentex exit point. The remainder of the road to the Cliffsend roundabout on the A256 is only available to traffic using the Park and Ride site.

Access to properties is from the eastern end of Canterbury Road West, off of Lord of the Manor interchange.

While the world’s best golfers are playing, people can also drop-in for a Covid-19 jab at an on-site clinic.

The pop-up clinic at the golf club is being led by Thanet’s Dr Ash Peshan and his vaccination tea.

Anyone 18 and over can have the Covid-19 jab and the vaccination team is offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs to anyone eligible who needs one; this includes first and second doses.

To make things easy and understanding that people are there for the golf and don’t want to queue, there are stewards taking e-appointment bookings.

While the majority of those attending the championship will already have had both jabs, it’s anticipated about 20 per cent will be eligible for their first or second dose.

Team Saga from Thanet, led by Dr Peshen, is running the clinic at the request of the European Tour team.

Dr Peshen said: “Colleagues and I have been working hard across Kent and Medway for many months to make sure we have been able to vaccinate as many people as possible and that’s now anyone aged 18 and over.

“Being vaccinated offers the best form of protection against Covid-19. My team and I are looking forward to hosting the clinic at the Open; it is an unusual location and we are hoping many people will take advantage of it being there for them to be vaccinated, if they still need to be.’’

Not at The Open?

If you aren’t going to the Open and would like to grab a jab, it is really quick and easy to have one

Use the national booking service at Book or manage your coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination – NHS (www.nhs.uk) or phone 119.

If you don’t want to book, there are dozens of walk-in centres across Kent and Medway offering vaccinations at a time and place to suit you. Find out more here: Vaccination walk-in clinics:: Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group (kentandmedwayccg.nhs.uk)