Scarecrows, a 150th birthday exhibition, commemoration service and Westgate Day celebrations

Tomorrow (July 18) marks the annual Westgate Day celebrations.

Pop along to the Community Centre and visit the craft fair organised by the Westgate and Garlinge Action Group Against Housing Development, running from10am – 4pm. There will also be an exhibition celebrating the 150th birthday of Westgate-on-Sea Railway Station.

The town council will be raising the Town Flag to mark the day at 12.30pm at the War Memorial on Sea Road, there will then be a Service of Commemoration at St Saviours Parish Church at 3pm.

The service will commemorate all those lost in the past 16 months and offer hope and comfort to neighbours.

It will be about 40 minutes of music, readings, reflections and prayers with The Lord’s my Shepherd as the theme of the service. Towards the end, there will be an opportunity for everyone to light a candle in memory of someone who has passed away and church staff will be giving out hand-crafted doves of peace at the end.

Today (July 17) also marks the start of the town’s second Scarecrow Festival. The event will run until July 24 with scarecrows located all around the town on a trail open from noon to 5pm each day.

The town council is providing a trail map of the scarecrows to help you locate them all! To start you off we suggest taking a look at the Batman themed window display – with Scarecrow – at Little Brown Fairy Cake in Station Road. Cake models include The Joker, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy.

Last year the event was hugely popular. From Westie the Westgate Womble to straw-some cowboys, swigging sailors and a signing duo – there were scarecrows of every shape and size waiting to be spotted across the town.