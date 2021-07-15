Upton Year 6 pupils mark the end of their time at junior school

Children have been documenting their life and times at Upton Juniors in Broadstairs in the last days before they leave for a new education adventure in secondary school.

Girls and boys in Year 6 have created a collage of photos, drawn up a timeline of their highlights and produced a piece of artwork reminiscing on their memories from Upton and what they have achieved in their four years.

Athanasia Papa-Adams, Head of Year 6, said: “It was great to look back at the very moment they are looking forward. They produced some positive, thought-provoking and creative work to illustrate their feelings about their time at Upton.”

The year group also took part in a week of fun activities to celebrate their Upton journey. This included a day of inflatables consisting of two 90ft assault courses, a rodeo bull and a football speed test, with ice creams and slush puppies to finish the day off.

They also enjoyed playing mini golf at the Lilliput centre in Broadstairs, a trip to Wingham Wildlife Park, a day on the beach, watching films and eating popcorn, tie-dying tee-shirts and taking aim at archery.

In the Year 6 sports day they took part in competitive relays before the scores were counted and class 6Y were declared the winners. Activities included obstacle course, sack race, football dribble, hockey dribble, rugby pass and bean bags.

Miss Papa-Adams added: “Year 6 showed true sportsmanship and cheered each other on. We finished by singing the England soccer anthem Three Lions as it was day before the final of Euro 2020.

“Our children have worked incredibly hard and deserved a week of fun for all their effort. We wish them the best of luck on their next academic journey. Cast your nets wide Year 6, you can achieve anything you set your mind too.”

Head of School Darci Arthur agreed: “This has been a tough year for us all but preparing for the next step of their education during a pandemic and the various lockdowns has been challenging for our Year 6 boys and girls. They have coped admirably and shown true determination that will aid them greatly as they embark on their life in secondary school from September. This has been a great Year 6 cohort and I am sure they will do very well.”