Broadstairs man jailed by Perth court over sex assaults in hot tub ‘using his feet’

A Thanet man found guilty of sexually assaulting women by rubbing his feet against their private parts has been jailed.

Daniel Crees, 46, stood accused of committing seven offences during birthday parties in the Perthshire village of Stanley between May 18 and June 22, 2019. Perth Sheriff Court heard he had assaulted victims who were wearing swimsuits whilst in a hot tub when he touched their private parts with his feet.

Despite denying the charges Crees was found guilty at Perth Sheriff Court on June 10 of four charges against four different women and an additional public disorder offence.

Offences took place just days after he returned from getting married in Las Vegas. Crees and his wife separated when the allegations were made.

Crees, who is now estranged from his family and has been disowned by his parents, was placed on the sex offenders register after being found guilty last month following his trial.

Today (July 15) Crees, whose address was given to the Perth Sheriff Court as Broadstairs, was told there was ‘predatory element’ to his offences and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.