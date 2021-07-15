Police appeal to find missing Birchington girl

UPDATE _ FOUND SAFE AND WELL

Police officers are appealing for information to help find a girl who has been reported missing from Birchington.

Ronnie Quinlan was reported missing at around 8.40pm yesterday (July 14). It is thought she may have since travelled by train to the Gravesend area or London.

The 14-year-old is described as being around five feet, seven inches tall, with straight, long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a pink sleeveless top which has ruffled shoulders.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 14-1408.