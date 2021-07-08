Singer songwriter Tobiah gig at Rosslyn Court

Rosslyn Court in Cliftonville welcomes singer songwriter Tobiah for a evening of uplifting songs and stories from her acclaimed album Are We Angels with multi- award-winning piano accordionist, Colette O’ Leary and the sensational Simon Callow on piano.

Will Smith and Janet Jackson have vied to record Tobiah’s songs and her album continues to be played across the BBC and RTE Radio1. Recently invited by the National Trust to give the first-ever concert at Avebury Chapel, Tobiah loves performing in atmospheric and intimate places, and says Rosslyn Court is the perfect setting to premiere some new songs.

The first hour will be live streamed on YouTube/Rosslyn Court. Then, after a short break, there will be an exclusive set for the audience in the room.

Doors open at 7:10 pm for 7:30pm start. There will be limited seating and all the usual precautions will be taken. There is also a microbar.

Tickets are £13.20 including booking fee and available here

Live stream link at: youtu.be/jqEcjAhEZZQ

Rossyln Court, 62 Sweyn Road, Cliftonville