Peak season Lifeguard patrols at Thanet beaches start this weekend

Beaches across Thanet will see an increase in the lifeguard service from Saturday (July 10) as RNLI Lifeguards begin their peak season in Kent.

The RNLI is predicting this summer to be one of the busiest ever, after an increase in ‘staycations’.

Towns such as Margate, Ramsgate and Broadstairs are key tourism hotspots and are expected to have thousands of visitors over the summer holidays.

Peak season for the RNLI lifeguards begins this Saturday, with beaches seeing a lifeguard patrol seven days a week.

Minnis Bay, West Bay, St Mildred’s, Westbrook Bay, Stone Bay and Ramsgate, will join Margate, Botany Bay, Joss Bay and Broadstairs beaches in providing a full lifesaving service during the summer months.

All beaches will operate a lifeguard service from 10am – 6pm daily.

To help people prepare for a beach trip this summer, the RNLI and HM Coastguard have launched a new Beach Safety campaign.

The key safety advice is:

Visit a lifeguarded beach & swim between the red and yellow flags

If you get into trouble Float to Live – lie on your back and relax, resisting the urge to thrash about

Call 999 in an emergency and ask for the Coastguard

Guy Addington, Regional Water Safety Lead (South East) said: “We are in the lead up to a very busy summer and our key priority is to keep people safe at the beaches. If you plan to go to a beach this summer, we ask that you choose a lifeguarded beach so that our lifeguards can assist you if you were to get into trouble in the water.’

“Each lifeguarded beach will have red and yellow flags which indicate where is the best place to swim and also ensures you are in good view of the lifeguards. We ask that you swim in the area between these red and yellow flags to keep yourself in as safe a position as possible.

“We advise that you do not use inflatable toys at the beach as these are designed for pools and are not designed to be used in areas where tide and winds can sweep you out to sea in seconds.’

“The RNLI lifeguards are there to give guidance and advise the public on how best to enjoy the beach in a safe manner. If any doubt when at the seaside, check in at your local lifeguard hut, where the lifeguards will be on hand to help.”

For further information on the beach safety campaign visit: RNLI.org/BeachUK2021

A full list of RNLI lifeguarded beaches can be found here: rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeguarded-beaches