Giant game of table football for St Joseph’s pupils after Monster Kickabout award

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Broadstairs has received a sports equipment boost from the Monster Kickabout scheme.

The new action packed initiative from Sports Direct and Nike is aimed at Primary and Secondary schools up and down the country with a goal of getting as many children as possible playing the beautiful game

After submitting their entry and waiting patiently St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary School were pleasantly surprised to receive £1000 worth of football equipment courtesy of Sports Direct and Nike, including new balls, an electric pump, cones and vests. They also received a voucher to spend on more sports equipment worth £200.

So, St Joseph’s took to the field for the most unique kickabout imaginable with a life size table football game.

Teams took part in 6 a side inflatable table football, complete with poles, so pupils could see the game in a completely different light.

Youngsters also took part in Urban Football skills training with the Yo! Street Zone!