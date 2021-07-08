First students at The Margate School complete European Fine Art Masters Programme

The Margate School’s (TMS) ﬁrst cohort of students have now successfully completed their European Fine Art Masters Programme; Art, Society, Nature DNSEP (National Postgraduate Diploma in Fine Art). All six graduating students received a pass or distinction in their assessments. Their group exhibition and ﬁnal show, Thinging the Thing, opened last week, marking a culmination of two years of study. You can still see the exhibition until July 25, free admission.

The Art, Society, Nature DNSEP was initiated in 2019 and is not only the ﬁrst higher education qualiﬁcation in Fine Art oﬀered and delivered in Margate but also the only European qualiﬁcation of its kind in the UK. The European qualiﬁcation, The Diplôme National Supérieur d’Expression Plastique is validated by the renowned L’Ecole Supérieure d’Art et Design Le Havre-Rouen (ESADHaR), one of the oldest art schools in France.

The collaboration between TMS and ESADHaR is an educational and artistic relationship jointly delivering the European Fine Art Masters Programme.

“The ability to collaborate across Europe has been severely diminished, The Margate School is a small step in bridging this divide,” said graduating student Jacob Calland.

The aim of The Margate School’s unique post-graduate programme is to strengthen students’ academic study, encourage independent thinking and practice and to support them in the development of a unique and personal approach in the ﬁeld of contemporary creative and intellectual practice.

ESADHaR is part of The Association Nationale des Écoles Supérieures d’Art (ANdÉA), an association which encourages and initiates situations of experimentation, teaching students to analyze oeuvres, images and signs, adopting a decidedly critical and practical perspective. This approach is reﬂected in The Margate Schools’ provision.

French language sessions feature as part of the course and students not only have the opportunity to collaborate with French students and artists but also participate in the School’s community outreach programme and arts events.

The Margate School’s Graduation Ceremony and Auction will take place on Saturday, September 11 between Turner Contemporary and The Margate School.

Applications are currently open for the 2021-2023 European Fine Art Masters Programme. Visit themargateschool.com/ﬁne-art-masters to ﬁnd out more and apply before 27 August 2021.