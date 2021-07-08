Eight rides will open at Dreamland this weekend

Dreamland will open eight rides from Saturday (July 10) but others, including the Scenic Railway, will not return until next year.
A collection of eight specially selected amusement park rides have been commissioned for visitors to the Dreamland Summer Social programme to enjoy throughout the summer holidays.
Joining established classics such as the Waltzer, Scrambler Twist and Gallopers will be a new attraction — The Ghost Train. Originally built in the 1960s the ride has been lovingly restored.
The Toytown Carousel and Austin Cars will be ready for younger riders while all the family can enjoy The Rocking Tug and a new Giant Dodgem Track with 20 superfast cars.
A previous statement from Dreamland said: ““We treasure our vintage rides but maintaining and operating the larger ones is an expensive labour of love. The cost of certifying the rides to adhere to modern health and safety regulations as well as rehiring and training hundreds of ride operators, is one that requires significant financial commitment long, long before reopening.
“Making such an outlay at a time of such uncertainty and accepting this level of loss would be a poor business decision for any organisation, but especially so for an independent business that has largely been without revenue since the start of the pandemic, and one not in receipt of any COVID-19 Government grants.”
Bosses at the amusement park say hosting events, rather than reopening all rides, is the right decision for 2021.
A statement previously issued said: “Unlike other large scale theme parks, the Dreamland estate has a very limited acreage, and does not allow guests to spread out adequately. Hosting events is the right decision for Dreamland in 2021 because capacity is easier to manage, and we can know who’s on site when.”
Rides for this summer will be available on a pay-per-ride basis with prices starting from £2.
I heard a travelling fair will be there
Not much good anymore. Don’t know where they get that figure of training hundreds of ride operators from when only a few rides are working. Dreamland is not what it was or meant to be. It’s now just a venue for sporting and music events. Totally changed but the punters have no idea until they arrive that few rides exist, even with the free 4 million pounds given by the Town Deal team.
With it being for sale on the market before the hotel is even built I can only imagine a developer will take control and sit on it for the 9 years left before building homes on the land.
Thank you TDC for another great boo boo. Somebody is making a mint out of all these bad deals for the area.