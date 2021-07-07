IB results: King Ethelbert students celebrate International Baccalaureate results

King Ethelbert School is celebrating the latest Year 13 International Baccalaureate results.

Head teacher Vicky Willis said: “We are thrilled with the fantastic IB results from our Y13 students. 95% passed and 13% were at the very highest grades of 7 and 6.

“Students have worked through challenging and changing circumstances this year. They are a terrific bunch of young people who have shown immense character, especially in the last few months, and we are really proud of them.

“Students have received their IB Diploma results and their Reflective Project grades and they will receive their BTEC results for the applied career related components of their IBCP course in August. 20% are anticipated to have secured over 200 UCAS points.

“Once again we have seen how the IBCP programme supports our young people in really finding their passions and developing their wider skills alongside rigorous, academic studies. Our students are off to a wide range of exciting and challenging next steps.”

All students in the sixth form study the International Baccalaureate Career-Related Programme which is a rigorous Level 3 qualification where students study one Level 3 BTEC course and 2 IB Diploma Programme courses, graded on a 7-1 scale.

Many of King Ethelbert’s students achieve a BTEC National Diploma (equivalent to 2 A levels) and 2 standard level IB Diploma courses (equivalent to 0.5 A level each), however, some certificate in the BTEC Extended Diploma (3 A level equivalent) and two higher level IB Diploma courses, securing the equivalent of 5 A level qualifications.

The students are also required to pass the IBCP core which comprises of: a personal and professional skills course, a 50 hour community focussed service learning project, the reflective project which is a 3000 word essay where the students explore an ethical dilemma and on top of this the students are immersed in an international culture as part of their compulsory language acquisition.

Rebecca Darch, Head of 6th Form, said: “We are incredibly proud of each of our students and how they have achieved the requirements to progress onto their chosen next steps. Even with the unprecedented challenges they have faced this year, we have seen the average IB grade increase to 4.5 and once BTEC results have been secured, we are expecting a number of the cohort to accept their place at university, with some starting higher level apprenticeships and others who have secured employment.”

Individual successes

Taylor Bath has achieved a grade 6 in HL Geography, a 5 in HL English and an A in the Reflective Project. He is hoping to study Politics at Loughborough.

Jack Scott has achieved a grade 6 in HL Geography and a 5 in Maths, with a B in the Reflective Project; he is hoping to attend the University of Kent to study Environmental Sciences.

James Protopapas has achieved two grade 6s, in Biology and Business, combined with a B in the Reflective Project; he is hoping to study Sport and Health Science at Bath University.

Tia Irving Rahman has achieved a 7 in Business and a 5 in Biology, with an A for the Reflective Project, she is planning on joining the Navy.

Chloe Watler has achieved a grade 6 in Psychology and a grade 5 in HL English, with a B for Reflective Project. Chloe is hoping to attend Portsmouth University to study Forensic Psychology.

Students are holding offers to more diverse destinations than ever such as: University of East Anglia, University for the Creative Arts, University of Winchester, University of Plymouth, University of Aberdeen and more. The IB results are a crucial part of students achieving these places.

Joss Rebera, Assistant Headteacher, said: “ I am so incredibly proud of each of the students in year 13. Not only have they achieved a fantastic set of results and are off to exciting and challenging destinations, they have had to face the adversity of this unprecedented situation. They have grown into exceptional adults.”