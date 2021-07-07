More than 2 million covid vaccinations now given in Kent & Medway

More than two million people in Kent and Medway have now had the COVID-19 vaccine and NHS staff are well on the way to vaccinating everyone aged 18 or over.

If you still need a vaccine, there are many different ways you can grab a jab at booked and walk-in appointments across Kent and Medway.

You can now find 13 pharmacies and 10 GP-led vaccination clinics on the national booking service, with a further four GP sites due to be added soon. Anyone can use GP services listed on the national booking system; you don’t need to be registered with the practice.

The #GrabAJab campaign continues with walk-in clinics in locations across the county, including Ashford, Canterbury, Malling, Dartford, Hythe, Ramsgate and Swanley.

In a little more than six months, more than two million COVID-19 doses have been given in Kent and Medway, with 1,212,538 first doses (as at 1 July) and 909,492 second doses (as at 1 July).

Paula Wilkins, Chief Nurse, of NHS Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We are enormously grateful to the hundreds of volunteers who have supported this huge rollout and the dozens of community-based organisations that have shared insight into reaching some hard-to-reach groups of people, as well as the vaccination teams themselves. We have received incredible support from local councils and other partners across Kent and Medway – we couldn’t have got this far without you.’’

You can find a full list of vaccination sites at: www.kentandmedwayccg.nhs.uk/covid19vaccine