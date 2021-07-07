IB results: Best ever Sixth Form grades for Hartdown Academy

Year 13 students and teachers at Hartsdown Academy in Margate celebrated their International Baccalaureate results in what has been the school’s best ever year for Sixth Form grades.

Despite the enormous challenge that COVID has presented students nationally, Sixth Formers at Hartsdown achieved a stunning set of results. In English and Psychology, all Higher LevelsStudents achieved grades of 5 or above, equivalent to a grade B or better at A-level. There were also a raft of Grade 5s, 6s and 7s in Maths, History and Computer Science.

Some of the students who were celebrating their results included Zac Sweet with a Grade 7 in Computer Science and Grade 5 in English, Shannon Law and Tegan Richardson who achieved 5s in both English and Psychology and Alfie Scott who achieved Grade 5 in History and Psychology.

The highest performing student was Lizzi Pottinger, with the outstanding achievement of two 7s in English and Psychology, which is the equivalent of 2 A*s at A-Level. Like many other Hartsdown Sixth Formers, Lizzi is awaiting her final results in the summer before hopefully continuing her studies at a prestigious university.

Head teacher Matt Tate said: “I am extraordinarily proud of our students’ achievements. They and their teachers have worked tirelessly, despite the huge obstacles that COVID-19 has presented, to obtain these results which reflect the incredible talent, resilience and ability of our Year 13s. I, and the entire school wish them all the best for the future.”