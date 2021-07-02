Further covid vaccination drop-in clinic at Saga

Another covid vaccination drop in will be held at the Saga site in Ramsgate tomorrow (July 3) for anyone aged 18 and over.

The clinic, run by the Margate/Mockett Wood GP hub, will be open from 9am-5pm and will be offering the Pfizer vaccine for first and second jabs and the AstraZeneca vaccine for second jabs.

Second jabs for either vaccine must be at least eight weeks after the first jab has been received.

Dr Ash Peshen and the GP hub team currently operate from the site on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, giving around 2,500 jabs per clinic.

The GP hub has operated at Saga since March.

The drop in clinic on Saturday is open to anyone in Thanet and adjoining areas.