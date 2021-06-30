Safeguarding advice given after just 2 of 12 east Kent hotels refuse room to unaccompanied schoolgirls during police operation

Just two east Kent hotels refused to rent a room to two unaccompanied girls aged 14 and 15 during a test purchase operation by Kent Police community officers.

On June 22-23 officers were assisted by Kent Police Cadets in a test purchase operation to ensure that local hotels and bed and breakfast operators were not selling rooms to those aged under 18.

The two Kent Police cadets visited 12 business asking for a room. Out of those visited, only two venues refused a room to the girls.

The operation was overseen by Police Community Support Officer Mark Ball who said: “The action was not about calling-out businesses but ensuring they understand that we all have a responsibility to safeguard young people. Those challenging room requests from underaged children could be preventing them from coming to serious harm.

“I was particularly impressed with one venue who not only refused to sell a room to our test purchasers but also began the process of calling the police because they were concerned for their welfare.

“Those who failed by selling a room were given advice around their responsibilities as a hotelier and warned of the dangers of child exploitation, trafficking and the risks posed by county line gangs.”