Craft fair to raise funds for Westgate and Garlinge Action Group Against Housing Development

A craft fair will be held next month to raise funds for the Westgate and Garlinge Action Group Against Housing Development.

Committee member Karen Farmer has organised the event which will take place on July 18, 10am to 4pm at Westgate Community Centre in Lymington Road.

Entry is free and visitors will find a variety of beautifully handmade craft. There will also be a raffle on the day and refreshments for sale.

Karen (pictured below) said: “The Westgate & Garlinge Action Group Against Housing Development committee is a group of local residents that have come together because we are all extremely passionate about saving and protecting our green space for generations to come.

“I am a keen crafter myself and I thought what a perfect way to start to raise money and awareness for our cause by holding a craft fayre within our beautiful local community of Westgate on Sea.

“We need to raise money for things like independent reports, legal advice, legal fees etc. All money raised will be ploughed into this to try and challenge the proposed developments of Westgate & Garlinge.

“This is just the first of many more fundraising events to come so keep your eyes peeled for more!”

Cakes are being donated by Bethany’s Tea Rooms in Westgate and there will be live music from 12pm, performed by teenager Ellie (pictured below) and her mum Stacey Golding, who were the creators of a documentary promoting the action group’s cause. The film has been sent to Prime Minister Boris Johnson by North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale.

The event will also include celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of the town’s railway station.

All COVID-19 guidelines will be adhered to on the day.

The Westgate and Garlinge action group was set up in a bid to save Westgate agricultural land from being developed.

The group says a planning application for a huge 2,000 development of a ‘new town’ on farmland at the edge of town will mean a massive population increase, lost green fields and a change of environment ‘forever.’

Millwood Designer Homes wants to create up to 2000 homes, including up to 100 Extra Care units, a care home, two form entry primary school, health centre and shops, cafes and restaurants on 237 acres which includes agricultural land either side of Minster Road.

Since its creation the group has also campaigned against developments across the isle – including the twice-refused proposals for Shottendane Road in Margate.

