The Kaiser Chiefs will be performing at Dreamland in September.

Tickets go on sale for the gig on Friday (July 2) at 9am.

With six original studio albums, platinum record sales, a volley of top ten singles and three Brit Awards, Kaiser Chiefs continue to be one of Britain’s prolific bands.

The band will be on Dreamland’s Scenic Stage on September 5. The gig, which includes guest artists, runs from 7pm to 11pm.

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets on sale via the Dreamland website from Friday