East Kent FC under 12s boys team scoop top place at Eastry tournament

East Kent FC under-12s boys team have won the Eastry tournament,

Manager Andrew Dowdeswell said: “They played some great football and showed a real bite. They topped the table in the round robin stage, qualifying for the cup final where we met our friends from the Eagles in a bit of an East Kent derby. A big shout to the Eagles who performed so well throughout the tournament and pushed us in the final.

“However, some creative forward play and no nonsense defending saw us home.

“It was so good to see the boys get their hands on the cup. We were all so proud of them, as they should be of themselves. Thanks to all the teams involved in a great day, especially Eastry for organising.”