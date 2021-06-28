Learning life skills at Newington Community Primary School

Creating a tool kit of life skills to embrace the future and meet challenges along the way are crucial lessons being learned by children at Newington Community Primary School in Ramsgate.

A special week-long creative programme for all age groups called Newington Futures has reinforced the school’s ongoing learning about adapting to change.

Head Teacher Cliff Stokes explained: “To support our children with preparing for their own futures, whatever they may be, we have elaborated on one of our core themes of versatility by teaching them how to succeed, rather than what they might do.

“All week children have been taking part in challenges to help build life skills of teamwork, creativity and problem- solving.”

To launch the week Mr Stokes explained to pupils how Newington has transformed from a mining community when he first started teaching decades ago to the different place it is today.

The children considered what they think the world will be like and what they may want to be when they get older. The key message for everyone is – it doesn’t matter if you do or don’t know where you are going, key life skills will help you get there.

A varied range of creative challenges were designed for girls and boys to work their way round tasks facing them, from building a bridge for a potato to a three-legged fashion show, with each task evaluated to identify key attributes needed to succeed.

Assistant Head Teacher Taralee Kennedy said: “Newington’s ethos of Ambition, Aspiration and Achievement are all understood, and this week was all about children understanding how they will prepare for their futures at this school and beyond.

“It builds on our theme of last term, Believe the Impossible, as all the inventions, famous people and incredible achievements that pupils explored resulted from teamwork, creative thinking and problem-solving.”

Children and staff were excited with the outcome of Newington Futures, which was organised by James Bennett, PSHE (personal, social, health and economic education) Lead.

Due to its successful impact thoughts have already turned to holding a similar learning event next year.