Thanet community news: Boys & Maughan £21,8k donation to Pilgrims Hospices

Wills specialists at Boys & Maughan have donated £21,800 to vital services at local Pilgrims Hospices following two successful Make a Will Months.

The firm’s offices in Canterbury, Broadstairs, Margate, Ramsgate and Birchington waived their usual charge for 108 individuals and couples who wished to make a will, instead donating their fees to Pilgrims Hospices.

The money was raised in two month-long campaigns, the first ending just before the first lockdown in March 2020 and the second in March this year. A number of local firms take part in Make a Will Month and Boys & Maughan’s grand total was confirmed by the hospice this week.

Sara Scriven, Individual Giving Manager at Pilgrims Hospices, said: “The sums Boys & Maughan has raised over the past two years are enough to fund a specialist palliative nurse here at the hospice for over seven months, so we are enormously grateful for these donations. Boys & Maughan’s private client team is held in high regard by the Hospice and should be exceptionally proud.”

Simon Crooks, Partner at Boys & Maughan’s Canterbury Broad Street office, said: “Staff at all our offices were delighted to take part in Wills Month once again this year. The Hospice is a charity that most people have had some experience of receiving support from and makes a huge contribution to the community.

“Talking to people who took part in the campaign, many of them said that they had been putting off the task of making their will and knowing that their donation would make a difference inspired them to take stock and plan ahead. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to all our clients who took part.”

Boys and Maughan’s total for Make a Will Month 2021 was £9,350 from 46 wills and last year they raised £12,450 from 62 wills. 2021 was the eighth year in a row that the firm has taken part in the scheme and its will-writing team met with people from across East Kent who were keen to take up the opportunity.