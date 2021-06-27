Narrow defeat for Broadstairs 1st after batting frailties exposed

Report by David Fox

A series of unforced errors from the Broadstairs top order was a major factor in the home side falling 28 runs short in a modest run chase again Old Wilsonians.

Fielding first after losing the toss, the hosts started well, containing the visitors’ scoring to around two runs per over for the initial 20 overs. In addition, Harry Carter, continuing in the fine form he has shown in recent weeks, claimed two early wickets. However, a 43-run third wicket partnership followed by a 65-run fourth wicket partnership between opener Sherlock and skipper Mitchell shifted the initiative back towards Old Wilsonians who finished on 195-8. The pick of the Broadstairs bowlers was Carter (3-29) and the remaining wickets were shared amongst Jamie Dewell (2-38), Nathan Fox (1-20) and George Kidd (1-30).

The Broadstairs reply got off to a stuttering start with the first three batsmen dismissed by catches off poor deliveries with just 44 on the scoreboard. A rearguard action from George Kidd (20), Marc Smith (26), Jamie Dewell (38) and Harry Carter (15) steadied the reply and offered some hope to the home supporters that the target might be reached. However, in the end too much ground had been lost in the early phase of the innings and when the Seasiders were all out in the 48th over, they were still 28 runs short of victory.

Broadstairs can take some encouragement that they batted all the way through the side to keep in the game for nearly 50 overs. However, it is clear that the top order need to set a firmer platform if they are to record victories against the stronger teams in the division. This will be put to the test next week as Broadstairs travel to OD CUACO for a 3rd vs 4th clash.