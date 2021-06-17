Drop in covid vaccination clinic to be held at Saga site for all aged 18 and over

A drop in covid vaccination clinic will run at the Saga site in Ramsgate on Saturday (June 19) and is open to anyone aged 18 and over.

The clinic, run by the Margate/Mockett Wood GP hub, will be open from 9am-1pm and 1.30pm-5pm and will be offering the Pfizer vaccine only.

Dr Ash Peshen, who is part of the GP hub team, said: “We want to push so as many people as possible can get the vaccine.”

The team vaccinates between 2,500 and 3,000 people per day. They currently operate from the site on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Earlier this month the GP-led team celebrated reaching the milestone of reaching 100,000 doses given.

The GP hub has operated at Saga since March. Half of the building was being used by Kent Community Health Trust for its vaccination programme.

The health trust is due to finish at the site on Saturday ( June 19) but the GP hub vaccination clinics will continue. The health trust exit will not affect vaccinations as all second dose appointments will be completed.

The drop in clinic on Saturday is open to anyone in Thanet and adjoining areas.