Alert issued over beach use between Margate and Joss Bay after waste water release

Beach-goers are being advised not to enter the sea or beach area below the high water mark between Margate and Joss Bay following an ‘incident’ at a Southern Water pumping station.

An alert issued by Thanet council this morning says: “Following a Southern Water incident at Margate Pumping Station, beach users are advised not to enter the sea or the area of beach below the high water mark between Margate Main Sands and Joss Bay. Signs to advise people of this are being put out on the beaches asap.”

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry to report that due to a lightning strike at Margate Wastewater Pumping Station overnight yesterday, wastewater was released via the emergency outfall into Palm Bay and Margate Sands.

“The site was damaged and suffered a power outage during the heavy storm, and the heavily diluted incoming flows were diverted through the outfall to prevent wastewater backing up and to protect local properties from internal flooding.

“A team had been placed at site in preparation for the bad weather, so was able to immediately begin work to restore services.

2A beach walk happened at first light and a clean-up is under way. No pollution is acceptable to us or our customers. We’re working with the Environment Agency, Natural England and the local authority to assess the impact on the environment.”