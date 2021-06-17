Award project for wild spaces in Thanet is launched

A new project which will present awards for the best wild spaces in Thanet has been launched by Amelia Gregory with Thanet Trees, Nik Mitchell of Wildlife Conservation in Thanet and Michaela Flint of Dane Valley Woods.

A new page, Wild Urban Thanet, has also been created on facebook as part of the scheme.

Introducing the awards, a post on the new page says: “Have you walked past an amazing front garden or patio brimming with wild colour and life? Is your own garden a haven for wildlife in urban Thanet?

“Do you know someone who has made a beautiful space where all creatures can thrive?

Is there a community space or verge that you particularly admire for it’s wonderful biodiversity? Have you let your lawn grow with abandon so that wild flowers can thrive?

“We want to know!

“Use the hashtag #wildurbanthanet and post pictures of your nominations on social media – on Facebook (in Thanet Trees Facebook group) or on instagram and twitter. Make sure you use the hashtag! And tell us what road and in what town your space is.”

People are asked not to use an exact address unless they have the permission of the owner, instead using What 3 Words.

https://what3words.com/

The post adds: “Bonus points for a description or stories of the plants and wildlife you have grown or admired. (But no pressure if you don’t know – just make sure you share the wonder!)

“We look forward to seeing the most vibrant front and back gardens (including wild lawns), patio gardens and window boxes, community spaces and wild verges of Thanet. We are looking for biodiverse urban habitats that celebrate our native flora so that native fauna can thrive. “

The entries will be judged by Nik, Michaela and Amelia plus a special guest is expected to take part.

Award certificates will be presented at the end of July/ start of August (TBC).