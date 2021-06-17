The Rascally Diner comes to St Laurence-in-Thanet Junior Academy

The sun shone bright at St Laurence-in-Thanet Junior Academy, Ramsgate on Monday (June 14) for LAS Theatre’s touring outdoor production of The Rascally Diner – a fun-filled look at Rufus the chef, made famous by Jeanne Willis, and Korky Paul’s beloved picture book The Rascally Cake.

Complete with water pistols, songs, dances and jokes, the show centred around Chef Rufus’s quest to protect all children from the man-eating cake he created by feeding them disgusting food – rat cake anyone? Or how about the pus of a Pomeranian poodle? With lots of crowd participation and weird and wonderful foods, the children joined in with gusto and laughter and shrieks filled the air.

English teacher Mrs Manson said: “After a year of missing out on school trips, the children were so excited to have the touring theatre company come to us instead. From the moment they spotted the caravan stage being built on the school field, the anticipation built up and the children were buzzing afterwards. It was a great way to experience storytelling and drama.”