Five Go Mad in Margate on show at Pie Factory gallery

Five Go Mad in Margate is the latest exhibition to open at the Pie Factory gallery in the town’s Broad Street.

The exhibition, which runs from tomorrow (June 17) until June 23 features five local artists: Peter Saunders, Donna Langridge, Gordon Fox, Jo Turner and Fran Ballard.

The exhibition has elements that will appeal to enthusiasts in all disciplines, as this talented collaboration showcase their craft.

Peter is a celebrated artist who uses evocative portraits and landscapes to capture diverse subject matters from 40’s film noir to 80’s youth subcultures. With a longing for bygone eras his work is guaranteed to prompt conversations and memories alike.

Donna’s unique hand-crafted pieces can be found adorning walls across the globe. Using reclaimed wood as an elegant canvas she applies a stunning combination of pyrography and paint to create images of endangered animals.

Gordon is a Broadstairs born sculptor who adopts the traditional skills and techniques of the blacksmith. Using materials including driftwood from the local beaches, old tools and bits of machinery he breathes life back into scavenged items to forge mesmerising objects of art.

Jo draws on her scientific background to explore the links between science, art and the environment. Working with glass and ceramics she weaves elements of nature into sculptures inspired by the sea, sunken treasure and living coral.

Drawing her influences from her childhood Fran has always believed that you can create anything that you see in your mind. However, it was lockdown that led to her revisiting her roots as a sketch artist concentrating on the intricate art of realism portraits.

Despite their differences ‘Five Go Mad In Margate’ are all united in their love of art and look forward to welcoming other aficionados to their exhibition.

The exhibition at Pie Factory, 5-9 Broad Street, is open each day from 10am to 4pm.