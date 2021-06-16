Date changes for Monsterslam II and Family Mile event due to delayed restriction lifting

The four week delay in lifting final covid restrictions has resulted in a change of date for the Monsterslam event at Quex.

The end of restrictions had been pencilled in for June 21 but a rise in Delta variant cases has resulted in that date being put back to July 19.

Monsterslam II at Quex Park in Birchington was due to take place on July 18. However, organisers have managed to move the date and will stage the car crushing, stunt-filled show on Sunday, July 24 instead.

Co-organiser Gerald McCarthy said: “As our event was scheduled for July 18, unfortunately this means that we would not be able to stage it on this date.

“We have, however, been able to reschedule the whole event for the following Sunday, July 25.”

Visitors are asked to bring along their original tickets which will be valid for the new event date. Those unable to attend on the new date can:

Avoid paying a further booking fee by carrying over their ticket to next year’s Monster Slam event on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Or request a refund which will be processed less any booking fees within 7-14 days.

Gerald added: “We’d like to say a huge thanks to Quex Park and the fantastic performers at this event for having the flexibility to put on such a fantastic show just a week later.”

Refund requests should be emailed to info@monsterslam.co.uk confirming the email used to make the booking and the last four digits of the card used.

Find out more at : www.monsterslam.co.uk

Family Mile

There has also been a change of date for the Family Mile fun day event at King George VI Park in Ramsgate.

Initially scheduled to take place on July 4 the free event will now happen on August 27 from 11am to 2pm.

The event invites families to ‘do the mile their way’ and will also have lots of fun activities on offer

These include:

Scavenger Hunts

Interactive Nature Miles

Fun workouts

Games

Create our Mascot Competition

Local Community Services showcasing health and wellbeing

Find Thanet Family Mile on facebook here