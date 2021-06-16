Aldi search for new store sites including one for Broadstairs and a second for Margate

Aldi has announced it is on the lookout for 16 new store locations in Kent – including one in Broadstairs and a second store for Margate.

The UK’s fifth largest supermarket has been on an expansion drive in recent years, opening around one new store a week on average to meet demand from new customers.

Aldi is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

It says each site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

The shopping chain is currently having a new store built in Ramsgate opposite its current premises in Boundary Road.

Ciaran Aldridge, National Property Director at Aldi UK, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

“Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality. That’s why, more so than ever, we’re keen to explore all opportunities to open new stores across the country.”

The full list of locations it is targeting in Kent are:

Ashford

Broadstairs

Canterbury

Chatham

Cranbrook

Dover

Ebbsfleet

Folkestone

Gillingham

Gravesend

Maidstone

Margate (Aldi already has one store in Cliftonville)

Paddock Wood

Rochester

Royal Tunbridge Wells

Tenterden