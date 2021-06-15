Kent Fish & Chips Project at Turner Contemporary marks National Refugee Week

A new commission from artist Olivier Kugler and writer Andrew Humphreys, will be on show at Turner Contemporary in Margate from tomorrow (June 16) as part of National Refugee Week.

Olivier is a London-based editorial illustrator and visual journalist who has travelled to Iran, Laos, Iraqi Kurdistan, Cairo, Ghana and many other places on assignment for a variety of publications. He has carried out extensive reporting on Syrian refugees in Europe and a book collecting this work and called Escaping Wars and Waves was published in the UK in 2018.

Andrew is a writer who has lived and worked in Cairo, Tallinn, Beijing, Mumbai and Melbourne, among other places. He has written more than 20 guidebooks to places including Siberia, Central Asia, Syria, Iran, Shanghai, Istanbul and Marrakech.

The commission shares everyday stories of migration connected to Kent’s most celebrated high street food.

For the Kent Fish & Chips Project Kugler and Humphreys have interviewed owners, staff and customers at fish & chips shops across Kent. Migration and displacement are central themes.

Fish & chips can be traced back to Huguenot and Jewish arrivals in the UK and people from all over the world continue to be central to the farming and fishing industries and the high street shops.

Featured Fish & Chip shop owners are:

Beach Buoys, Margate: Nadine and Simon Morriss

Best Fish & Chips, Tankerton, Whitstable: Elvan Bodur

Ossie’s Fish & Chips, Canterbury: Ramazan Altun

Reliance Fish Restaurant, Gravesend: Jack Kamenou

Walmer Fish & Chips: Giancarlo and Carolina

The artwork will be exhibited on Turner Contemporary’s terrace between June 16 and – September 26 as the central part of the Kent Fish & Chips Project, which also includes related art and research activity in local schools. It is a commission from Counterpoints Arts, in partnership with Turner Contemporary and Canterbury Cathedral. An exhibition of the work will also be presented at Canterbury Cathedral later this summer.

Almir Koldzic, Director of Counterpoints Arts, said:“Fish and Chips came to the UK from refugees and immigrants and we want to share everyday stories of migration today. It as a central part of our history and culture and makes us who we are as a nation.”

Toby Parkin, Head of Visitor Experience and Engagement at Turner Contemporary, added:“Fish and Chips have long been associated with a trip to the seaside. They are a fascinating lens through which to view migration. We have been delighted to work with Counterpoint Arts on this project and to connect with people locally and nationally who work in and visit Fish and Chip shops.”

The work is part of the Across Borders programme from Counterpoints Arts, supported by Comic Relief.