Hearth restaurant to pop up at Ramsgate’s Empire Room

A Michelin trained chef will head up Hearth restaurant at Ramsgate’s Empire Room from next month.

Chef Jack Hancock, who recently left the fold of Michelin-starred Adam Byatt in London, opens Hearth on July 6 and will offer modern British dining, serving seasonal, fresh dishes where local produce takes a centre stage.

Jack said: “We want to keep it real and grounded, cooking on the bone and over coals.” Jack worked for Adam Byatt at Trinity, Upstairs and Bistro Union for three years. Byatt, who has risen to become one of the most respected names in the industry and is renowned for his love of seasonal British produce, said: “Jack’s had a great journey with us and it’s wonderful to see him give it a go. I’m sure the people of Kent will love what he puts on the table.”

Before training with Byatt, Jack cut his teeth in some of Manchester’s best-established restaurants, alongside the likes of Aiden Byrne and Mark Prescott.

James Thomas, owner of The Empire Room, and sister restaurant, Little Ships on Ramsgate’s harbour front, is delighted that Hancock has embraced the opportunity.

He said. “It will be exciting to see what Jack brings to Ramsgate.”

Hearth will pop up in the intimate dining space beneath the Royal Harbour Hotel on Ramsgate’s Westcliff. Spaces are limited, so get in touch to secure your table.

Opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 6pm – 9pm

Call 01843 582511 For further information visit https://www.hearthrestaurant.uk