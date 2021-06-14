Fundraiser to ‘buy a beer’ for council employee, and colleagues, who battled weekend beach litter

A fundraiser has been launched as a thank you to the council beach cleaner caught on camera as he battled against a tide of litter at Margate Main Sands on Saturday (June 12).

Pizza pop-up business owner Jools Moore has set up the fund after seeing photos by resident Frank Leppard and the article in The Isle of Thanet News showing the council employee in the thankless task.

People across the isle hailed the worker as a hero and said he should get a medal but Jools has come up with a tastier option – the fundraiser to buy the worker a few pints.

The weekend was incredibly busy across Thanet beaches and bays as temperatures soared and visitors flocked to the coast.

Thanet’s cleaning team and an army of volunteers took to the beaches to clear away the carelessly discarded trash left behind.

Jools said he was prompted to set up the fundraiser and hopes that people will contribute as a thank you to the worker and his colleagues.

The dad-of-one, from Margate, said: “I think the least we can do is club together and buy this man and the team he works in a pint or two for all their hard work keeping out beach and town clean.”

A Thanet council spokesperson said: “It’s wonderful to see the efforts of our beach cleaner be appreciated. The work that he and all our operational staff (as well as all our volunteers) do in tough conditions is so valuable.”

How Thanet District Council tackles litter