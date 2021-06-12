Police appeal after woman in her 80s dies in single vehicle collision

Serious Collision Investigators are appealing for witnesses after a woman died in a fatal collision in Broadstairs.

Officers would like to talk to a man seen jogging along Percy Avenue yesterday (June 11). The pedestrian is believed to have alerted neighbours who called the emergency services at 3.09pm.

Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service attended.

The victim, a woman in her 80’s, was involved in a single vehicle collision which involved a blue Hyundai I30.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service and the woman was declared deceased at the scene.

The woman’s next of kin has been informed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has mobile or dashcam footage should get in touch by calling the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538.

You can also email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting reference SM/KA/051/21.