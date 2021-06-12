Invite to family beach clean from Botany Bay to Palm Bay

A Thanet mum is inviting people to join her for a beach clean from Botany Bay to Palm Bay tomorrow (June 13).

Graphic designer Claire O’Shea,will head off from the Botany Bay beach entrance at 10.30am, joined by children Jaz, 8, and Marley, 6, and the family will work their way along the coast to Palm Bay.

Claire said: “It promises to be a lovely warm, sunny morning so a lovely opportunity to enjoy a beach walk whilst collecting any litter. I want our younger children to learn about the importance of respecting our natural environment and hopefully send a message to beach visitors to take their litter with them!”