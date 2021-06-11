Crews called to Dumpton garden fire after bonfire spreads

Fire crews were called to Dumpton this morning (June 11) to a garden fire believed to have started after a bonfire spread to a hot tub and outdoor furniture.

Two fire engines were sent to the home in Ramsgate Road and used hose reel jets and main jets to extinguish the flames at 6.36am.

No casualties were reported. Crews finished at the scene at 7.07am.

Passer-by Jamie Kight and a friend were first on the scene, waking up residents and calling in the emergency services.

It’s believed the fire was caused accidentally, as a result of the bonfire being positioned too close to the hot tub and garden furniture.

Following the incident, crews are reminding people to take extra care when lighting bonfires. You can help to reduce the risk of an emergency by ensuring bonfires are:

– A manageable size and built evenly

– Kept well away from property, furniture, fences, hedges and any overhanging branches

– Never left unattended

It’s also best not to light bonfires in windy conditions.