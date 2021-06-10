Man and woman due in court after man found with serious injuries in Ramsgate

Two people are to appear in court today (June 10) charged in connection with an assault in Ramsgate where a man suffered serious head and body injuries.

Kent Police officers were called to a property in Newcastle Hill shortly after 2am yesterday where the man in his 40s was found and taken to hospital.

Later the same day, detectives charged 42-year-old Damien Catchpole and 53-year-old Tania Vella, both of Newcastle Hill, with causing grievous bodily harm.

Both were remanded in custody to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today.