Ramsgate groups and volunteers turn out for town litter pick event

More than 100 litter-pickers were given to volunteers joining a clean up organised by Ramsgate mayor Raushan Ara today (June 9).

Those taking part in the litter pick – part of the annual Ramsgate Spring Clean – included members of East Kent Mencap, the 1st St Lawrence Scout Group and staff, pupils and parents from Ramsgate Arts Primary.

Cllr Ara said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to all those who took part, showing pride in our town. Volunteers included out town promoter Rebekah Smith, Rabbi Cliff Cohen from Ramsgate Synagogue, Carl Whitewood, from Ramsgate Salvation Army, who hosted the briefing of the Covid-19 safety rules, Bob Ellender, the manager of Ramsgate Asda, who provided snacks and water for the volunteers, street cleaner Malcolm for disposing of the collected waste and Ramsgate Town Council technician Chris Barton, for his assistance with all of the equipment.

“It was wonderful to see that our local Supported Living organisation, East Kent Mencap, 1st St Lawrence Scout Group, and pupils, staff and parents from Ramsgate Arts Primary school joining us. Many thanks to all.

“I hope that we will all continue to have pride in our town and carry on with making our town the very best place that it can be.”