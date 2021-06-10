Ramsgate Arts Primary pupils join the town’s Great Spring Clean

Playing a part in their community is important for children at Ramsgate Arts Primary.

So they were eager to help out in The Great Ramsgate Spring Clean as part of their own ongoing environmental awareness campaign.

The young pupils were part of the action organised by town mayor Cllr Raushan Ara and they collected their litter pickers and bags at the Salvation Army HQ and set to work in small groups.

Year 5 teacher Hannah Dannell said: “They were keen to get on with the job and we were fortunate to have support from their families who joined in as well.

“Our theme in RE lessons at the moment is ‘community’ so we thought this would be a great way to do our bit for the benefit of others and for the area.

“We also got to keep the litter pickers so we can use them as part of our eco programme at RAPS where we work to keep our own environment clean and tidy.”

Earlier this year Year 1 pupil Harrison showed his determined support for the school’s ongoing message of ‘caring for the environment never stops’ when he decided to don gloves and bin bags and collect litter on his way home from school.

Reception children have been finding out about people who are working to save the planet in their People Around the World topic, and have come up with a range of environmentally-friendly ideas. These include share a bath, remember to turn off the taps, lights and heating, walk and cycle more, plant more trees and flowers, pick up litter, and look after the bees.

And pupils across the school are supporting RAPS three Rs ethos – reduce, recycle, re-use.

Deputy Head of School Hanna Beech said: “We believe that if we can help young people understand environmental damage, they can take conscious decisions and actions to protect the planet.

“From learning about the basics of recycling to understanding renewable energies, by the time our pupils leave in Year 6 they do so with a strong foundational knowledge of how to look after our world and, crucially, why this is so important.”

She explained how RAPS develops awareness and understanding of all aspects of sustainability and recycling: “Our school community values caring for the environment to ensure there is healthy and happy world for future generations to enjoy.“

Throughout their time at RAPS, pupils have the opportunity to learn about the environment in each year group ranging from recycling and litter, through the impact of humans on the environment, deforestation, climate change, pollution conservations, fair trade and renewable and non-renewable energy.

Diversity, ecology and the environment are also ongoing themes from collaborative community projects by RAPS with The National Gallery, Turner Contemporary Gallery, the Newington Copse Project, Dreamland Margate, plus visiting artists and arts leaders in music, drama and dance.