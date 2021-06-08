Buy from Thanet and East Kent artisans at Makers Market in Broadstairs

Discover and buy hand-crafted jewellery, homewares, clothing, prints and more at a local Makers Market at Pierremont Hall in Broadstairs this weekend.

The event takes place on Saturday (June 12) from 10am to 4pm and features an array of Thanet and East Kent artisans selling everything from art to crafts and jewellery.

Entry is free.

The line-up is:

Molly Pickle Design, Jenny Duff, Push Design, Sea Worn Jewellery, Godessa Jewellery, Cath Deeson, Shoreline Ceramics, Hoy Pottery, CJ Glass, Ink Moth Press, Croc and Maraboo, Bella Donna, The Black Rabbit, Rory Strudwick, Deborah Woodward, Jill Pantony, Nicola Lebon, Ieuan Edwards, Mosaic Chic, CD Concrete Creations

This is an indoor and outdoor event and will follow the current Government Covid guidelines. Please bring a mask and be prepared to maintain social distancing and follow any directions that you are given at the venue.

Makers Markets supports small businesses in East Kent, Find out more at https://makersmarkets.org .