Food, drink and goods will be on offer at Westgate Summer market

A Summer market is coming to Sea Road Lawns in Westgate this week, from Friday, June 11 – Sunday, June 13.

Organised by Zoom Events, the market will provide a relaxing alfresco dining and outdoor shopping experience. Visitors will be able to choose from a wide selection of freshly prepared street foods, artisan grocery products, arts, crafts, clothing and accessories or enjoy a craft beer from the Famous Last Stand bar while listening to live music.

Paul Kennedy, Director of Zoom Events, said: “We are excited to be visiting Westgate-on-Sea for the first time, building on the success of our markets and events in other Kent seaside towns.

“Our Summer market will feature a format which accommodates social distancing and extra sanitation measures. We want to create a vibrant, interesting market that is also safe for people to enjoy at this time.”

The market will feature Kent traders as well as those from further afield. Visitors will be able to buy a selection of world foods including pork or chicken souvlaki, meats cooked in a traditional smoker oven, arepas with various meat or vegetarian options, Mexican fajitas, crepes plus Thai and Chinese dishes. Social distancing and queuing systems will be in place for the bar, food outlets and outdoor seating.

Artisan groceries such as award winning flavoured waxed cheese truckles, coffee beans, cakes, chutneys, fudge and olives will be available to take home. The foodie treats will be accompanied by an array of stalls selling arts, crafts, clothing and accessories including ethically sourced and upcycled items.

The Westgate-on-Sea Summer Market will be open on June 11 from 11am – 7pm, June 12 from 9am – 7pm and June 13 from 10am – 5pm.

For further information about Westgate-on-Sea Summer Market visit https://www.zoomevents.co.uk/westgate-on-sea-summer-market/

Also look out for blog updates regarding the market and details of the social distancing measures that will be in place.