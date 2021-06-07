Police investigate report of man armed with knife in Broadstairs High Street

Police are investigating following reports of a man with a knife in Broadstairs High Street yesterday (June 6).

It is understood the suspect and a second man threatened staff at a High Street business and may also have been involved in an earlier incident.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to Broadstairs High Street at 1.35pm on Sunday 6 June following a report that a man had been seen with a knife.

“Officers attended and carried out a thorough search of the area. The man was not located and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/96984/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form.