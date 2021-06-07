Covid vaccination programme moves to remaining adults

The NHS Covid vaccination programme will start inviting remaining adults for their Covid-19 jabs from tomorrow (June 8), on the six month anniversary of first administering the approved jab.

The last group of adults will begin to be called forward for the first time tomorrow, with around three million people aged between 25 and 29 getting invited to book their first dose, with texts being sent from tomorrow and national booking services updated at 7am.

Since December 8th 2020 NHS staff have delivered 57 and a half million # first doses to more than 75 per cent of the adult population.

More than half of adults are now fully vaccinated.

Anyone in the age groups now eligible for a vaccine is asked to book their jab once they receive the text message alert, with GPs also set to urge the newly eligible to come forward, over the coming days.

Alongside opening up invites for first doses, the NHS is pushing a major drive on ensuring people get their second dose of the vaccine.

NHS England chief executive, Sir Simon Stevens, said: “Tomorrow is a watershed moment as the world-beating NHS vaccination programme enters the home straight of our race to offer everyone their first dose.

“The NHS vaccination programme is a real team effort and it is a testament to NHS teams across the country, that we are able to open up to people in their twenties just six months on from delivering that world first jab to Maggie Keenan.

“The tireless efforts of NHS staff to protect the people they care for and their communities has quite simply saved lives, and when you get the text, you’re next.

“Getting the lifesaving Covid-19 jab is the most important thing you can do, with NHS staff vaccinating at over 1,600 sites including vaccine buses, places of worship, sport stadiums and other convenient locations. So, when you get that text, book your appointment and join the millions who are already protected.”

Text invitations, which do not expire, appear as an alert from ‘NHSvaccine’ and include a web link to the NHS website to reserve an appointment.

People who cannot go online can call the service on 119 instead to book their jab.

People aged 39 and under who are eligible and pregnant women will be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in line with updated JCVI guidance.