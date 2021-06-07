The Palace Cinema in Broadstairs gets ready to reopen – and is holding a special Q&A event

The Palace Cinema in Broadstairs will celebrate its reopening after the long, covid shutdown with a special event in its June programme.

The Harbour Street cinema, run by Corinna and Simon Ward, had originally planned a reopening on October 30 after eight months of covid restriction closures.

But on October 31 Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the national lockdown to start on November 5 due to concerns over rising cases of ‘Kent’ variant covid.

Now Corinna and Simon are getting ready to welcome back cinema-goers once more from June 11.

One of the first films will be The Father – starring Anthony Hopkins – and there is a special Q&A scheduled with Bafta-winning hair and make-up designer Nadia Stacey (pictured above).

Nadia worked on The Father as well as films Cruella, Pride, Tyrannosaur, The Favourite, Eddie the Eagle and many other top films and TV shows.

Corinna said: “We can’t wait to open the doors again and welcome audiences back inside. The Palace’s June programme offers a good mix of films and special events and we’ve had lots of advance bookings.

“We’ve been lucky that since March 2020 we’ve been able to keep our three lovely permanent staff on furlough and have received grants which have not only kept the business running and the building maintained but will also support us when we reopen at lower capacity with socially distanced seating.”

The Father also stars Olivia Coleman. Nadia will share everything that goes into transforming a cast, collaborating with much loved actors including Olivia, from her wild wigs and make-up as Queen Anne in The Favourite to the more low-key look of Anna in The Father.

Special Event:

Q&A with Nadia Stacey + THE FATHER (12A)

Sunday, June 13

Tickets £7/£6 concessions,

Includes Q&A 6:45pm-7:30pm followed by the film from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Also showing

Nomadland (12A)

Frances McDormand (Fargo, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) explores the vast landscape of the American West, in Chloé Zhao’s (The Rider) Oscar and Bafta winning intimate portrayal of life as a modern-day nomad.

June 11-June 15. Times and prices online via link below.

www.thepalacecinema.co.uk