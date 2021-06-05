New Cabinet members named for Thanet council

Thanet council’s new Cabinet members have been appointed following the election of Cllr Ash Ashbee on Thursday (June 3) as the new council leader.
Cabinet posts
Council Leader Cllr Ash Ashbee (Westbrook)
Contact – cllr-ash.ashbee@thanet.gov.uk
To lead and coordinate the Cabinet on:
Corporate Plan
Media, PR & Communications
Strategic Planning, Planning Policy & the Local Plan
Planning (Development Control)
Port and Harbours
Corporate Performance and Risk
Democracy and Governance
Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economic Development is Cllr Reece Pugh (Thanet Villages)
To lead policy development and advise the Cabinet on:
Regeneration and economic development
Tourism and beach management
Corporate property and land
Building control 5. Heritage and Museums
Information and Communications Technology
Management of the foreshore
Cllr David Saunders (Viking) is Cabinet Member for Finance
cllr-david.saunders@thanet.gov.uk
To lead policy development and advise the Cabinet on:
Finance inc. revenue & capital for general fund & HRA budgets
Medium Term Financial Strategy
Treasury Management
Housing and Council Tax Benefits & Revenues (inc. Debt Recovery)
Strategic Licensing
Property & Estate Management
Parking (inc. civil parking enforcement)
Cllr Jill Bayford (Bradstowe) is Cabinet Member for Housing
cllr-Jill.Bayford@thanet.gov.uk
To lead and coordinate the Cabinet on:
Private Sector Housing (inc. the Margate Housing Intervention Programme)
Housing Strategy
Homelessness
Housing landlord services
Local authority housing management
Environmental Health
Customer Services
Member Training & Development
Cllr Robert Bayford (Kingsgate) Cabinet Member for Environmental Services and Special Projects
cllr-robert.bayford@thanet.gov.uk
To lead policy development and advise the Cabinet on:
Waste management, recycling and street cleaning
Cemeteries & crematoria
Facilities management
Climate change & Biodiversity
Strategic Projects
Cllr George Kup (Birchington South) Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Youth Engagement
To lead policy development and advise the Cabinet on:
Community Safety (inc. the Community Safety Partnership)
The Margate Task Force Board
Health and wellbeing, sport, young people, recreation & leisure
Street scene enforcement (inc. fly-tipping)
Parks including playgrounds & green spaces
Public conveniences
Information, records, data management & strategy