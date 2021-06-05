New Cabinet members named for Thanet council

Thanet council’s new Cabinet members have been appointed following the election of Cllr Ash Ashbee on Thursday (June 3) as the new council leader.

Cabinet posts

Council Leader Cllr Ash Ashbee (Westbrook)

Contact – cllr-ash.ashbee@thanet.gov.uk

To lead and coordinate the Cabinet on:

Corporate Plan

Media, PR & Communications

Strategic Planning, Planning Policy & the Local Plan

Planning (Development Control)

Port and Harbours

Corporate Performance and Risk

Democracy and Governance

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economic Development is Cllr Reece Pugh (Thanet Villages)

cllr-reece.pugh@thanet.gov.uk

To lead policy development and advise the Cabinet on:

Regeneration and economic development

Tourism and beach management

Corporate property and land

Building control 5. Heritage and Museums

Information and Communications Technology

Management of the foreshore

Cllr David Saunders (Viking) is Cabinet Member for Finance

cllr-david.saunders@thanet.gov.uk

To lead policy development and advise the Cabinet on:

Finance inc. revenue & capital for general fund & HRA budgets

Medium Term Financial Strategy

Treasury Management

Housing and Council Tax Benefits & Revenues (inc. Debt Recovery)

Strategic Licensing

Property & Estate Management

Parking (inc. civil parking enforcement)

Cllr Jill Bayford (Bradstowe) is Cabinet Member for Housing

cllr-Jill.Bayford@thanet.gov.uk

To lead and coordinate the Cabinet on:

Private Sector Housing (inc. the Margate Housing Intervention Programme)

Housing Strategy

Homelessness

Housing landlord services

Local authority housing management

Environmental Health

Customer Services

Member Training & Development

Cllr Robert Bayford (Kingsgate) Cabinet Member for Environmental Services and Special Projects

cllr-robert.bayford@thanet.gov.uk

To lead policy development and advise the Cabinet on:

Waste management, recycling and street cleaning

Cemeteries & crematoria

Facilities management

Climate change & Biodiversity

Strategic Projects

Cllr George Kup (Birchington South) Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Youth Engagement

cllr-George.Kup@thanet.gov.uk

To lead policy development and advise the Cabinet on:

Community Safety (inc. the Community Safety Partnership)

The Margate Task Force Board

Health and wellbeing, sport, young people, recreation & leisure

Street scene enforcement (inc. fly-tipping)

Parks including playgrounds & green spaces

Public conveniences

Information, records, data management & strategy